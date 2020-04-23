DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker's decision to extend the stay at home order amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the state also came with fewer restrictions for some businesses. Barber shops and beauty salons were not one of them.
"It means I have another 30 days of no revenue coming in," TJ Wiseman, owner of Wiseman Barber Company said. "I am not very happy about it."
Wiseman wants to get back to work. He believes professionals in his line of work can do it while protecting the health and safety of their clients.
"I could practice COVID 19 safety procedures very well at my barber shop and do my thing at the same time," he said. "I am 100% okay with some restrictions. This is a very dangerous virus for anyone to have but I think we can do it and not lose any revenue, but if the cure is worse than the virus, how is that helping anybody?"
WAND introduced viewers to Wiseman back in March as he prepared to open his new shop at Hickory Point Mall. It was set open April 1, but because of the stay at home order has been put on hold.
"We're paying rent, we're paying utilities and no revenue coming in," he said. "We are okay this month, but I am not sure what is going to happen this next month."
While Wiseman is not sure what the future holds, he knows one thing: he is not doing it alone.
"Hopefully we get through it like everybody else in America right now," he said.
Gov. Pritzker has made hints he may start opening the state in phases, and said Thursday he is working with his team to get that done. As of right now, there is no timeline for that.