DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Across the country, we honor those who have died while serving. However, many don't know the special connection that Memorial Day has with their own community.
"John Logan was the third department commander of the Grand Army of the Republic," he said.
The G.A.R. was founded in Decatur shortly after the Civil War. The organization was made up of soldiers who fought for the union.
The first post of the G.A.R. was created in downtown Decatur. Years later, John Logan acted as department commander, creating General Order No. 11, which we know as Memorial Day.
"They call it back then Decoration Day. And sometimes in the south, you still hear it referred to as that, but that is what Memorial Day as we know it is now. (It is) designated May 30."
The Macon County History Museum is hosting a G.A.R. exhibit to honor their history. And keeping that local history alive is important to the community.
"It tells people where their town came from and why it is important. Why is Decatur important," said Becky Damptz.
