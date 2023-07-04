DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Since 1912, Heinkel's Packing Co., Inc. in Decatur has been apart of family celebrations and traditions.
The company started when German immigrant, Albert Heinkel, began making sausage in the back of his store, which served the dual purpose of community grocery store and meat market.
Albert's sons moved the business into a larger facility on North 22nd Street in 1945. Wes Heinkel, 4th generation, said the company produces 12,000-13,000lbs per day.
"It's so cool, you know 111 years of business, 4 generations now, business is constant change and evolution," he said. "I think every generation has taken on their on that mantle and evolved to keep the company profitable and to keep moving forward."
Heinkel's has sausages, wieners, bone-in-hams, bacon, bologna and hickory smoked turkey legs which people can find in 48 states and at various Renaissance fairs.
To learn more click here.
