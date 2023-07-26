DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department was called out for a large house fire Tuesday night.
Crews responded to a large single-story house fire in the 500 block of N. Country Club Meadows Ct. just before 11 p.m.
A full walk out basement of the home was engulfed in fire with fire coming from the roof.
Crews used a ladder truck to fight the fire, but due to the extent of the fire, the house was a total loss.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and is under investigation.
