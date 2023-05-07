DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person was hurt in a possible arson in Decatur early Sunday morning.
The Decatur Fire Department responded around 1:45 a.m. to the 300 block of S. 16th Street.
Firefighters said a neighbor tried to put out the fire and was burned on the leg before being taken to the hospital. The neighbor was then arrested due to an unrelated warrant.
The homeowner was also arrested on an unrelated warrant at the scene before suffering a seizure.
Decatur Fire said the home sustained very minimal damage due to the fire, but that the arson investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.