DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - The Decatur fire department responded to three overnight fires Friday morning utilizing all trucks and on-duty fire personnel, the department believes all three to be suspicious.
The fire department was first called out to a home at 1746 East William Street at 12:19 a.m. Friday morning. When crews arrived the home they saw both smoke and fire showing. No one was inside the home at the time. The State Fire Marshal's office was contacted, the fire is believed to be suspicious. Crews had the fire out by 2:00 a.m. and left the fire scene. At this point, it was assessed by fire crews that the home had a loss of $10,000.
Just under an hour later, crews were called back out to the same home at 1746 East William Street. At 2:50 a.m., fire crews say they found the home completely on fire and threatening homes next door. Crews stayed on scene until 6:05 a.m., the house is now considered a total loss after both fires.
While fighting the fire on East William Street, at 3:12 a.m., Decatur firefighters were called out to another fire, this one a garage on fire at 1536 North College Street. During the fires, all of the city’s fire apparatus and on-duty personnel were out and responding to either the East William Street Fire or the North College Street fire.
The North College Street garage fire melted the siding on the back of the house at 1530 N. College and burned the fence, power lines and a tree. During the fire, firefighters say the garage collapsed and was deemed a total loss. During assessment fire officials determined the estimated loss between the garage, fence and house is around $20,000. Firefighters called Decatur Police and the State Fire Marshal's office to assist. The fire is considered suspicious in nature. At 5:52 a.m. the fire was out and crews cleared the scene.
Fire officials say all of the fires are considered suspicious in nature. The State Fire Marshal Arson investigator was on scene the William Street home at 8:45 a.m. Friday morning. The Decatur Fire Department encourages anyone with information call (217) 424-2811.
