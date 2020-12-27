Isaac Galewsky is a local spray paint artist who is just landing on his feet.
"I've always been somewhat of an artsy kid, ever since I was a young child I tried to make stuff", Galewsky said. He sustained a traumatic brain injury in a motor accident three years ago and it has affected his artwork.
"Ever since then really fine brushwork like the fancy Bob Ross type of stuff is a bit beyond me," Galewsky said. That's why he's taken up spray paint art. He says street art in Chicago inspired it.
"It was so amazing what they could do with A couple of rattle cans and crumpled up newspaper", Galewsky said. Isaac says this art allows him to express himself in ways he couldn't otherwise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.