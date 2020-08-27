DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — The name of a man who died after being shot multiple times in Decatur Wednesday has been released.
Police are investigating a homicide Wednesday morning after 31-year-old Demetrius Maclin was found shot multiple times inside of a vehicle near the intersection of West Grand Avenue and North Edward Street.
Macon County Coroner Michael Day said Maclin pronounced dead at the scene at 7 a.m.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of North Edward at 4:17 a.m.
Police say detectives were called in to work the scene, but at this time, there is no known suspect in the shooting.
According to Decatur police Chief Jim Getz, a large crowd of bystanders formed after police arrived. Some of the people in the crowd started to fight, Getz said, and police attempted to break it up.
At that point, someone in the crowd charged at one of the officers and was pepper sprayed by police.
Getz said the officer was not seriously injured, and that the person that charged him was arrested on a preliminary charge of assault against an officer.
Another bystander was arrested for breach of peace after refusing to leave the scene once police dispersed the crowd.
Getz said at least 20 officers responded to the scene including additional officers from Millikin University police, Decatur Park Police and the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
