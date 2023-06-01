DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The city of Decatur is considering possible changes to its liquor code as video gambling / slots grow at a rapid pace. The city is seeking public input through a survey located at the link below:
The survey is 5 questions with an additional section for comments. Decatur residents are invited to respond. It is free and will help guide the city council in their decision-making process. Businesses which operate gaming terminals are also invited to provide their input to the city.
