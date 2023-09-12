DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur man was found guilty of murder in a bench trial for a shooting that left one man dead on Christmas Eve 2021.
Jatrevus O. Jarrett, 20, was found guilty on three counts of first degree murder. He was charged with shooting and killing 30-year-old Eferm O. Jones on December 24, 2021 at an apartment complex in the 500 block of South Church Street.
Jones' mother, 38-year-old Kiona L. Cliff, was also arrested and charged in relation to the shooting. According to the warrant for Cliff's arrest, witnesses at the scene told police that Jarrett was involved in a physical altercation with Jones before the shooting happened. Witnesses said they heard Jarrett say that he was going to kill Jones before he left the scene.
Jarrett later returned to the complex, according to the warrant. Witnesses said he was brought back to the scene by his mother, who was identified as Cliff.
Last month, Cliff pleaded guilty to second degree murder as part of a plea agreement. She will be sentenced on October 4.
The sentencing hearing for Jarrett has been scheduled for November 8.
