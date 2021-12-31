DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest was made in a Christmas Eve deadly shooting, according to Decatur Police.
In a release, Decatur Police said on Dec. 30 an arrest warrant was issued for Jatrevius O. Jarret, 18, for shooting Eferm O. Jones to death on Christmas Eve.
On Dec. 31, police located Jarret at 12:15 p.m. in Springfield.
He is currently in the Sangamon County Jail with a bond set at $1.5 million. Police expect him to be extradited to Macon County at a later time.
