DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A homicide investigation is underway after a Christmas Eve shooting in Decatur.
At approximately 1:25 pm the Decatur Police Department responded to the 500 block of S. Church St.
Upon arrival officers found a 31-year-old Decatur resident with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department or Crimestoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.