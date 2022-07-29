DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police have arrested the mother of a Decatur man accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Eferm O. Jones last Christmas Eve.
Kiona L. Cliff, 37, faces a preliminary charge of first degree murder in connection to the shooting – which happened at an apartment complex in the 500 block of South Church Street on Dec. 24, 2021.
According to the warrant for Cliff's arrest, witnesses at the scene told police that the suspected gunman, 19-year-old Jatrevus O. Jarrett, was involved in a physical altercation with Jones before the shooting happened. Witnesses said they heard Jarrett say that he was going to kill Jones before he left the scene.
Jarrett later returned to the complex, according to the warrant. Witnesses said he was brought back to the scene by his mother, who was identified as Cliff.
Jarrett is accused of shooting Jones six times before fleeing the scene with Cliff. He was arrested on Dec. 30, 2021 and is in custody in the Macon County Jail.
Cliff was booked into the county jail on Thursday. Jail records show that she is due in court on Aug. 8 at 10:30 a.m. Her bond is set at $100,000 (or ten percent of $1 million).
