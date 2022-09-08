DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A 23-year-old man arrested in the 2021 was sentenced to six years in prison. This is surrounding the shooting death of Antwane McClelland, Jr.
Detectives are still working to find the gunman in that case, but Damariyon Mills pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm for being a gunman who was there at the time.
Records show that an aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charge was dismissed as a result of the plea.
McClelland, Jr. was shot and killed on July 15, 2021 during a block party on East Leafland Avenue.
On July 15, Decatur police were called to the 1100 block of Leafland Avenue near Jasper Street for a report of shots fired at 2:08 a.m.
Police said a fight broke out at a block party and then someone started firing shots.
Mills was arrested one day later. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges against him in August.
Mills received credit for time he served in the Macon County Jail. Once he's released from prison, he'll undergo a two-year supervised release period.
Court records show that he was also sentenced to three years in prison for a separate weapons case.
This will be served consecutively with the six-year sentence.
Police ask anyone with information on the case of Antwane McClelland, Jr. to come forward and call the police.
