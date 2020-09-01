DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur mother is pleading for justice after her young son was attacked at a Decatur skating rink.
"It needs to stop and their needs to consequence,” Ebony Woodland, the victim’s mother, said. “These children need to be held accountable for their actions."
Decatur police are investigating the fight last Friday night. According to Woodland, her 11-year-old son, Jayden, was attacked.
"I was scared,” Jayden said.
During the fight, Ebony said her son was beaten by other kids and left unconscious.
"To see my child, my little 11-year-old child having a seizure, that is the scariest thing I have ever witnessed in my life,” she said.
Jayden said he knew the names of those who attacked him, and he is not sure why they did. Ebony said her son kept asking the same question over and over following the fight.
"Am I gonna die? Mom, am I gonna die? Mom, am I gonna be okay?"
Jayden suffered swelling on the brain, cuts to the face and muscle pain, according to Ebony. He is expected to recover, but the whole ordeal has left the entire Woodland family fearful.
“You don't feel safe,” Ebony said. “You feel that you are in harm’s way all the time. It is terrifying and I have never felt like this in my whole life."
Several videos posted online appear to show the fight. WAND News will not show those videos as there appears to minors involved.
Anyone with information about the fight is asked to call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.