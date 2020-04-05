DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur Police Department said the man who shot and killed another man on Sunday has turned himself in.
Police say Bryant K. Bunch turned himself in on Monday afternoon to the Macon County Sheriff.
No other details about his arrest have been released.
According to police, 36-year-old Devin Slater was shot in the area of Dennis and Wood. Neighbors said they heard six to ten shots being fired.
"The reason I knew they were gun shots is I heard someone screaming at the same time.,” Abi McIntosh, who lives in the area said.
Police located a suspect vehicle in the area of 2800 Valley View. Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant, and determined the suspect to be Bryant K. Bunch.
“It was definitely scary, and we knew something bad was happening,” McIntosh said describing the shooting. "I ran into the house and told the girls to get down on the floor, just in case. I don't know if that was the right reaction but that was my reaction."
People who live in the area of Wood and Dennis told WAND their neighborhood is normally quiet, and the family who lived in the home where the shooting took place had just moved in last winter.
"I don't know any of the people effected personally, which is a little bit sad,” she said.
Several neighbors were outside when the shooting happened. They tell WAND a retired cop and a firefighter were just feet from the scene. They rushed to help, but ultimately their efforts were not enough.
Decatur Police say the shooting was not a random crime and is not believed to be gang related.