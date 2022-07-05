DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- There were lots of ways people got to get outside in Decatur this July 4th.
WAND spoke with a couple of main Decatur attractions about how they are bringing in the community here on independence day. It started off with the Staley Run White and Blue at Overlook Adventure Park, then runners cooled off at Splash Cove.
"We had a whole lot of hot runners come in and cool off over here, which was really awesome that we are able to partner up with the race, because the park district we all help each other out to have some fun," said Tracy Hewitt Manager at Splash Cove.
Next they opened for their independence day swim hours which were full of people wanting to get a dip in the pool in this hot weather.
"We're gonna be swimming all day until 6:30 tonight," Hewitt said. Hewitt says being part of the park district is helpful.
"The great part about being such a big part of the Park District is that we bring the fun, we bring the memories. So everyone that walks in our doors, they are here to have a good time and create something that they'll be able to talk about for years to come," Hewitt said.
One of the activities through the Park District is free carousel rides at the Scovill Zoo.
"Last year, we had one gal that ran it rode it like 10 different times and so and people will ride it on the way in right on the way out. So I think people are enjoying that that offering today," said Ken Frye, the zoo's director.
The zoo is also a part of Decatur Park District, and they say it helps bring more community members in to enjoy what they have to offer.
"We're able to offer so many different things with splash cove and Outlook Adventure putt golf area, and a zoo. And so we're offering different things for the fourth of July," Frye said.
After all that fun in the sun, the rest of the night awaited Decatur residents as they could visit the Devon and Nelson park to finish out the night. Food trucks were at the Devon also.
