DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – As Decatur enters Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan, the Decatur Park District’s recreational opportunities and facilities will resume to normal operation.
All recreational activities and facilities will continue to follow the CDC, IDPH, and Macon County Health Department’s safety guidelines and procedures.
Splash Cove and Scovill Zoo will no longer require advanced reservations for entrance; walk-ups are welcome. However, if you have already made a reservation for this weekend, it will still be honored.
The Decatur Indoor Sports Center, along with The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, and all classes, events, and programs will return to full capacity.
Masks will still be required when traveling on United Airlines operated by Sky West through the Decatur Airport.
Beginning Sunday, June 13, Splash Cove will move into regular operating hours of Saturday through Thursday 12:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (season pass holders can enter at 11:30 a.m.) and Fridays 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.(season pass holders can enter at 11:30 a.m.).
For Splash Cove pricing, program hours, group visits, and rental options, please visit our website at www.splashcove.org.
Following current health guidelines, face masks are encouraged for those who have not been fully vaccinated when unable to social distance.
