DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park District has voted to recommend extending SkyWest/United Express as the Decatur Airport service provider for another three-year term.
The park district confirmed of five board members, three who were present and one who was in the meeting over the phone voted Wednesday in favor of the recommendation. The fifth board board member was not present.
The recommendation now goes to the U.S. Department of Transportation, which service is subsidized through, for approval.
SkyWest's two-year contract, which was approved in December of 2019, started on Feb. 1, 2020 and will end after Jan. 31, 2022. When SkyWest first took over, it replaced Cape Air, which had its contract end when January 2020 came to a close.
