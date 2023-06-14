DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Decatur police and community leaders stood together, to address the increase of gun violence involving minors.
On Wednesday, Decatur Police Chief, Shane Brandel was joined by several city leaders and community organizations to announce a new initiative to help combat this growing issue.
Enhanced curfew enforcement will go into effect immediately for anyone under 17 in the city of Decatur.
"The curfew enforcement is not new, but the way we're handling is going to be different than it has been in the past couple decades," said Chief Brandel.
Monday through Thursday, kids must be home by 11 p.m. through 6 a.m. the following morning. On Friday through Sunday, the curfew begins at midnight.
Breaking this curfew could result in a citation anywhere from $250 to $500. Chief Brandel said the minor, parents/guardians and owners of establishments could be fined. Brandel also said owners of establishments will be targeted if they host parties or events that cause juveniles to stay past curfew.
The amount of young people involved in gun violence is increasing. Brandel said in 2022, 19% of people shot in Decatur were juveniles, 43% of those occurred after 10 p.m. In 2023, 24% of juveniles were shot in Decatur, 34% occurred after 10 p.m.
"One of the most violent people that we encounter right now in the City of Decatur, that we're trying to locate is a 15-year-old. That's the situation that we're in," said Brandel.
City leaders are also calling on parents and guardians to become more involved.
"Today I am calling on parents. On moms and dads to do your job. Be the parent. Okay, maybe you can't keep your 20 year old from going to all night long parties. But you damn sure ought to be able to keep your 14-year-old in the house," said Julie Moore Wolfe, Mayor of Decatur.
Several community organizations are working to get kids off of the streets. With school out, they're aiming to fill that void by offering multiple safe spaces. Shemilah's Outreach is just one of the many organizations fighting for change.
"Us as community leaders, we're going to drive these youth and put them in something positive, put them in a safe-haven place. You know I have a work program, and I'm going to work them till they're too tired to even want to be out in the streets," said Shemuel Sanders, CEO of Shemilah's Outreach.
Chief Brandel also added that social media plays a significant role in youth violence. He encourages parents to be more aware of what their children are doing.
