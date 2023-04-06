DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police released body cam footage Thursday of an officer involved shooting last month that started with a domestic violence call.
A woman was stabbed, and the suspect was shot during that domestic violence call in Decatur March 30 that ended in an officer involved shooting.
Decatur Police were called to a domestic in the 400 block of E. Orchard just before 4 a.m.
Police said the call was that a man was threatening a juvenile with a knife.
The adult male suspect was identified as Steven L. Hirstein, 43.
When police arrived they said they found a 34-year-old woman, identified as the mother of the juvenile, who had been stabbed and slashed. Her injuries were not life threatening.
She was released from the hospital later that morning.
Hirstein was identified by police as the woman's boyfriend.
Prior to arriving on scene, Decatur officers learned Hirstein was wanted for Aggravated Domestic Battery and Domestic Battery from previous incidents.
Officers said Hirstein was hiding in a bathroom when they arrived.
Police said that as they confronted Hirstein and tried to get him to surrender, "a confrontation ensued and two Decatur Police officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect."
In the body cam video, Hirstein can be seen holding two knives. When he comes through the bathroom door, he appears to throw one knife with his right hand and has another knife in his left hand.
Full videos from the body cams have been provided by the Decatur Police Department here.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Hirstein was shot in both hands and one arm. First aid was rendered until he could be taken to the hospital. His injuries were not life threatening.
Hirstein was released from the hospital March 31 and was booked in the Macon County jail on charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Domestic Battery, and Aggravated Assault related to this incident.
Two officers fired their weapons. Those officers are on paid leave pending the outcome of an investigation. That is standard procedure.
The officers who fired were identified Thursday as Officer Jospeh Oberheim, an 8-year veteran, and Officer Dawson Roberts, a 1-year veteran. Both officers are assigned to the Patrol Division on the night shift. This incident was captured on the body-cameras of multiple officers, including those that fired their weapons.
Chief Brandel confirmed to WAND News that Officer Joseph Oberheim is the brother of Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim who was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call May 19. 2021.
Officers who were present during the incident but did not fire their weapons include 1-year veteran Officer Jack Kosinski, 3-year veteran Officer Jordan Jinks, and 12-year veteran Sergeant Joseph Sawyer.
No officers were injured.
Illinois State Police are handling the investigation into the officers' use of force and the original domestic violence call.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.