DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Downtown Decatur restaurants expressed frustrations around surrounding restaurants operating with indoor dining.
Restaurants around the country have had to navigate the challenges COVID-19 has thrown their way. The Gin Mill in Decatur is no different. The restaurant said at the end of 2019 it was going strong and felt 2020 was going to be a great year, but then the pandemic hit, sending it scrambling.
"Every day is different you just don't know what is going to come around the next bend," said Chad, the restaurant's general manager.
Frustration sinks in more for Decatur restaurants as they watch restaurants surrounding the city in Macon County still allow indoor dining.
"We want to be compliant to keep people safe, but at the same time if you can drive 10 minutes from our door and go sit down in a dining room and have a beer and stake, why would you order take out?" Chad said.
The Macon County Health Department expressed the same frustration. Brandi Binkley said it's discouraging to still see restaurants operate with indoor dining, because they know they are putting people's lives at risk.
"We have data that backs this up," she explained. "I don't think we all should wait until we are personally impacted to take some of these measures to protect the lives of the people who are impacted."
MCHD said it is working with its legal and health board to organize ways to get restaurants to be compliant with the mitigations.
Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown said it comes down to local governments enforcing the mitigations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.