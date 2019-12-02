DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A teenage boy is recovering in the hospital after a shooting, according to police.
The shooting happened near the 2500 Block of North Jasper Street at 8:40 Sunday night.
Police say patrol officers heard gunshots in the area of 2500 North Jasper, while investigating they learned a 19-year-old boy showed up to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.
The teen is expected to be OK.
The Decatur Police Department is actively investigating anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 423-8477 or Decatur police at 424-2711