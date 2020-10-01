DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police want public feedback about the quality of their service in the community.
The survey, available here, is provided through Typeform. It asks questions about how safe people feel in Decatur and how satisfied a person is with the Decatur Police Department's performance.
It goes on to ask if people feel their interactions with DPD have been handled "in a professional way."
The survey ends with an open-ended line where people can share other thoughts on safety and law enforcement with the police department.
Police said answers to the survey are confidential and will be used to internally address the topics it brings up.
