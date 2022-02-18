DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 19-year-old was arrested for allegedly breaking into his neighbor's home, tying him up, beating him, and trying to kill him because he is homosexual.
Ethan Dickerson, 19, was arrested on Thursday for Attempted First Degree Murder, Home Invasion, Hate Crime, Aggravated Unlawful Restraint, and Aggravated Battery.
Police were called to the 1100 block of Delray Ct. around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the report of someone breaking out a window.
When an officer arrived, he saw the broken window and heard someone inside calling for help. The officer identified himself by calling out but only heard screaming and pleas for help. The officer then kicked the front door down.
When he got inside, the officer said he saw Dickerson standing there covered in blood. Dickerson immediately dropped to his knees and was taken into custody.
Police found the victim, 60-year-old Mark Morville, the homeowner, and Dickerson's neighbor, with multiple severe lacerations to his head. Police said there was a "significant" amount of blood on him and the floor.
A pipe wrench was on the ground, and duct tape strands covered in blood were found on a chair and the ground.
Morville said he was in bed when he heard his window shatter. He said he got out of bed and saw his neighbor, Dickerson, coming towards him.
He said Dickerson started hitting him about the face, body, and head with the pipe wrench.
Morville said he yelled, "why?" He said Dickerson replied, "You know why I have to do this. You're gay. You're evil... I'm going to kill you."
Morville said Dickerson duct taped his wrists and mouth and forced him into a chair in the kitchen where he duct-taped him to the chair. He said Dickerson then continued to beat him with the wrench, repeating the statements above.
At one point, Morville said Dickerson went out onto the front porch. Morville was able to free himself from the duct tape. When Dickerson came back in, they wrestled over the wrench. Morville said Dickerson got behind him, put the wrench across his neck, and tried to choke him to death.
The struggle continued until the officer broke the door down.
Dickerson appeared before a Macon County judge on Friday morning for a bond hearing.
According to Judge Rodney Forbes, in a sworn statement, Dickerson tied a victim to a chair and beat them with a pipe wrench. Judge Forbes read the statement further, stating police arrived and arrested Dickerson.
The teen's bond was set at $1 million.
