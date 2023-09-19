(NBC CHICAGO) - Attorneys representing Richard Allen, the man charged with killing Abigail Williams and Liberty German in Delphi, Indiana, in 2017, filed court documents on Monday asserting the girls died in a "ritualistic sacrifice" by white nationalists who practice a Norse pagan religion.
Defense attorneys Andrew J. Baldwin and Bradley A. Rozzi revealed the shocking claims in a 136-page memorandum, obtained by USA Today, which they said supports Allen's request for a hearing to contest the validity of a search warrant. The filing asserted that several white nationalists practicing the religion Odinism "ritualistically sacrificed" the girls, and nothing liked Allen to Odinism or any religious cult.
Odinisim, according to the Anti-Defamation League, is a term frequently given to a racist variant of the Norse pagan religion known as Asatru -- a religious sect that attempts to revive ancient Norse religious beliefs and practices of pre-Christian Europe.
Evidence found at the crime scene consisted of symbols in the form of runes made up of sticks and fashioned with tree branches, which defense attorneys said were obvious signatures left behind by Odinites.
According to the filings, detectives previously obtained information that connected two groups of men who practiced Odinism to the murders, one in or near Delphi and another that lived in Rushville. Writing in the court documents, defense attorneys stated that a letter regarding the possible connection between the killings and the group practicing Odinisim in Rushville was withheld by the prosecution. The attorneys accused prosecutors, as well as multiple law enforcement officers, from hiding information about the Odinist connections to the murders, the documents revealed.
Allen, 52, a drugstore worker who had been living in the same small community where the teens resided, was arrested on murder charges in Oct. 2022. Insisting their client is innocent, the defense attorneys stated that it wasn't plausible that one person was responsible for the murders of Libby and Abby, listing 92 reasons in support of their claim.
According to the memorandum, as of Sept. 7, the investigators claim they can't identify who the purported professor is, have no reports from the purported professor and have indicated they may never be able to figure out who the person is.
Authorities failed to "arrest or even properly investigate" multiple "obvious suspects" who had connections to Odinism, attorneys stated in the documents.
"Yet, law enforcement in charge of the Delphi investigation seemingly, and quickly, abandoned the obvious correlation between the crime scene and Odinism, despite an obscene amount of evidence linking Odinism to the crime scene, and even in spite of powerful evidence linking specific Odinites in and around Indiana to the murders," the attorneys stated in the filings.
The defense claimed in the memorandum that the Carroll County Sheriff lied about evidence to obtain a search warrant at Allen's property and asked the judge to deem the search warrant "illegal" and to suppress what was obtained when it was executed.
Defense attorneys said no forensics, including DNA, and no electronic data extracted from computers or phones or from social media linked Richard Allen to the crime scene. Furthermore, he had no connection to the Odinist suspects, according to court documents.
"Richard Allen had nothing to do with this crime, but rather is an innocent man; a patsy for the police, arrested 26 days before an election," the attorneys asserted.
Allen's trial is scheduled for Jan. 2024.
