DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Dementia Awareness Week kicked off in Decatur with local organizations offering education and support on the difficult topic.
Dementia Friendly Decatur works with families, and teaches the public how to work with people living with dementia.
“Increasing awareness of our community members as well as working with businesses and educating people on how to work with people living with dementia, and maybe some changes they can make in their business or in their own personal life just to help out,” said Linda Little, Coordinator of Dementia Friendly Decatur.
Scovill Zoo is hosting events throughout the Summer for caregivers and those living with dementia.
“We try to work with our staff to let them know that they are coming and how to interact with people with dementia. Be a little more patient, be a little more understanding which we can take that out in the community and throughout our lives,” said Ken Frye, Director of Scovill Zoo.
The zoo also plans to host a few sensory nights during the Summer as well.
