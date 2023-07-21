WASHINGTON (WAND) — On Friday, the Department of the Interior announced the distribution of $9,180,869 to the state of Illinois as part of the $295,582,830 granted from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) this year to all 50 states, U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.
“The Land and Water Conservation Fund helps further President Biden’s commitment to investing in America’s lands and waters, expanding access to the outdoors, and safeguarding the environment,” said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. “These grants, matched primarily by state and local governments, will inspire collaborative conservation and improves equitable access to the outdoors for all.”
New changes mean that the LWCF will work more closely with Tribes to ensure all federally recognized Tribes can take part in and support future public outdoor recreation and conservation projects. The fund will also prioritize the creation of parks in underserved communities.
“All communities are deserving of local outdoor recreation,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “Through the Land and Water Conservation Fund, the National Park Service is proud to help communities and local governments upgrade and create new outdoor spaces that are most beneficial and enriching to their community, so that everyone is able to take part in outdoor recreation close to home.”
Since its inception in 1965, LWCF has funded $5.2 billion to support more than 45,000 projects in every county in the country. At no cost to taxpayers, LWCF which is administered by the National Park Service, supports increased public access to and protection for federal public lands and waters — including national parks, forests, wildlife refuges, and recreation areas — and provides matching grants to Tribal, state and local governments to support the acquisition and development of land for public parks and other outdoor recreation sites.
