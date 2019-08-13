DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A weekend high-speed chase in Decatur ended with a DUI suspect's arrest, deputies said.
Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they watched 25-year-old Brynn Heathcock recklessly weave in and out of Route 36 traffic at high speeds after midnight Saturday. They said he was driving a dark green Toyota Camry with no registration plates on the front or back of the vehicle.
As he headed westbound, deputies said Heathcock could be seen moving into the eastbound lanes of Route 36 before turning from 36 onto Airport Road. According to sworn statements, law enforcement continued to follow Heathcock at a speed greater than 70 miles per hour in order to keep up with him. At one point, deputies turned on lights and sirens.
Deputies said Heathcock turned westbound onto Beacon Road and continued into the Baker Woods neighborhood as he continued to travel at high speeds. He then left the car and fled on foot while carrying registration plates, according to statements.
Authorities arrested Heathcock before 7 p.m. Monday in Decatur. He faces charges of driving under the influence, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving and improper traffic lane usage, among other counts.
Heathcock's bond is set at $20,000 in Macon County.