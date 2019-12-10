URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A former Champaign assistant pastor is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl.
On Monday, 48-year-old Roger VanRaden was arraigned on three criminal sexual assault (Class 1 felony) charges and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, which includes an accusation of fondling. His bond was set at $75,000.
The victim told a trusted adult about the assault Sunday, Champaign County sheriff's Lt. Curt Apperson told The News-Gazette, before that person arranged for her to meet with family and tell authorities.
Apperson said the victim, who is an 18-year-old adult now, was involved in sex acts with VanRaden for close to four years. Those acts dated back to when she was 14.
It's unclear if the teen was forced physically to be sexually involved, but detectives said she was not old enough to give consent and "was manipulated through trust and control" by VanRaden.
VanRaden worked at Faith Baptist Church (4601 N. Market St.) in Champaign as an assistant pastor and youth pastor, where the victim was part of the congregation. Investigators said most, but not all, of the sexual assault happened at the church, and added that they're looking into church camp retreats.
Authorities arrested VanRaden after interviewing him. They said he admitted to being sexually active with the victim while knowing her age, and told authorities he continued with the sexual acts even though he knew what he was doing was wrong.
The suspect has posted $7,500 in cash and is out of custody. He will be in court on Jan. 21.
VanRaden began full-time work at Faith Baptist Church in late 2014. Before that, he spent between 2003 and 2013 as a music pastor at First Baptist Church of Danville.
The News-Gazette said it reached out to Pastor Bob Hassel of the Champaign church for comment and did not immediately hear back.