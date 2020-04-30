ASHMORE, Ill. (WAND) - A group of people is accused of breaking into Ashmore Estates and vandalizing the property, authorities said.
Coles County deputies said it happened between 2 and 3 a.m. on April 12, when nine people broke into the facility's second story by breaking a window. They're accused of entering, damaging items, setting off a fire extinguisher and breaking a window to leave.
Deputies said the suspects also damaged the property owner's classic car, which was parked outside.
Ashmore Estates, which was once a private psychiatric hospital, is used as a haunted house each Halloween. The property's official website said new ownership worked in recent years to make major improvements to the property.
Authorities said on Friday they had identified the subjects pictured for the damage.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Coles County Sheriff's Office at 217-348-0588, message the sheriff's office through Facebook, or reach Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers can also be reached through the "P3 TIPS" mobile app or by visiting the Coles County Crime Stoppers website.
