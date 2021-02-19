MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County deputies said scammers have claimed to represent the sheriff's office in an attempt to steal from victims.
In the scam, the Macon County Sheriff's Office said the caller ID will show a 217 area code. The scammer claims the victim missed jury duty and tries to convince them to pay a fine or face having an arrest warrant issued.
When a person agrees to this, the scammer then asks the victim to go to a CVS or other store to buy gift cards and provide information from the card as payment for the fine.
This scam is similar to others where the victim is frightened into buy gift cards and giving them to the scammer, deputies said.
"The Circuit Clerk’s Office sends out jury duty notices in the mail," the sheriff's office said. "The Macon County Sheriff’s Office will not call and ask for payment over the phone due to missed jury duty or any offense. If you are a victim of a telephone scam, please report it to the law enforcement agency that serves you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.