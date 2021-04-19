VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A phone scam involving a scammer claiming to be Vermilion County law enforcement has surfaced in central Illinois.
The Vermilion County Sheriff's Office said a scammer claims to be Sgt. Bell and asks the victim to call them back at (630)765-5237. The scammer's number shows up on caller ID as the Vermilion County sheriff's administrative number.
These are not legitimate calls, the sheriff's office said, and citizens are reminded to not give any personal information over the phone. A citizen who receives a call like this should hang up immediately.
The identity of a legitimate police officer or deputy sheriff can always be confirmed by hanging up and dialing 911 to speak to a dispatcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.