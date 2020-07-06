MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A woman led deputies on a chase across counties following a burglary call, investigators said.
Sangamon Co. Sheriff Jack Campbell said authorities first responded to a burglary call late Sunday night just outside of Buffalo. He said 42-year-old Lillie A. Bordenkecher went into the basement of a residence and left in a silver car.
The homeowner called and alerted authorities, who began tracking the car at about 11:50 p.m. as it fled eastbound on Route 36. When the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office and Buffalo police attempted to stop the car, it came to a halt and then went back onto Route 36. It reached a top speed of 55 miles per hour, Campbell said.
Authorities said they used stop sticks to try and catch the car in Niantic. The sticks punctured two of the tires. More stop sticks were used as the car entered Decatur, leading to all four tires being punctured.
The car continued into Decatur at 25 miles per hour and eventually stopped when oil drained from it due to tire punctures. The car's oil pan dragged, wearing a hole into it.
Deputies arrested Bordenkecher after stopping her. She had warrants from Macon and Shelby counties for possession of methamphetamine and assault.
Authorities said they found numerous items in the car, including one the homeowner near Buffalo confirmed was theirs.
The suspect faces preliminary charges of burglary, fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest. She is held Monday night in the Sangamon County Jail.
