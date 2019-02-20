DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – More information about a struggle between officers and a suspect that led to a gunshot came to light in court Wednesday.
The details center around a confrontation between Thomas Gill, 23, and police on Jan. 31. Police tried to stop Gill’s car at about 8:30 p.m. that night in the 1400 block of N. Union St. Officers say Gill had a bench warrant for a DUI and pulled into a driveway as officers approached.
Police say Gill refused to leave the car when asked to get out. His window was down and the door was locked. Sworn statements say an officer got into Gill’s car after he started the engine and began straddling him in an effort to get him to stop, at which point Gill put the car in reverse and rammed into a squad car. He’s accused of then putting the car in drive and striking a home.
Investigators said in court Wednesday that Gill grabbed the gun of an officer twice during the confrontation. The gun went off and hit another officer, whose ballistic vest stopped the bullet. It’s unclear who fired the gun.
A second officer suffered a cut in the head above his left eye.
Police say they arrested Gill after he left the car on foot and ran. A short struggle at that point ended with him in handcuffs.
Gill faces charges of aggravated resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and felony reckless driving. Bond in his case is set at $50,000.