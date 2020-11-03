breaking featured Dick Durbin wins another U.S. Senate term Nov 3, 2020 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sen Dick Durbin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ILLINOIS (WAND) - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin has won a fifth term in the U.S. Senate, the Associated Press reports. AP called the race for Durbin after 7 p.m. Tuesday. More to come. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dick Durbin Election 2020 Election Senate Senator × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew COVID-19 restrictions for parts of Central Illinois, no indoor bar or restaurant serviceCOVID-19 resurgence mitigations to be implemented in Region 6 starting Nov. 2Coroner identifies 27-year old ran over by vehicle, found dead in streetCity of Springfield says they won't follow mitigations starting SundayMt. Zion community mourns loss of School Board President Todd GarnerPolice: Kidnapping victim rescued in Urbana was taken 14 years agoAll Central Illinois regions could now be facing new COVID-19 restrictionsMacon Co. reports man in his 30s died from COVID-19Decatur homicide victim identifiedPolice: Driver shot by person standing on front porch of Decatur house Images Videos Poll
