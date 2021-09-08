MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A United Way fundraiser is again encouraging Macon County locals to eat at local restaurants.
The United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois announced Dine United is back at local restaurants and shops every Wednesday in September and October of 2021. People can stop by any participating Macon County restaurant for a socially-distanced lunch on those days from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A portion of proceeds from these meals will go to United Way to support its mission.
Participants include the following:
Beach House (Dinnertime only), Decatur Coffee Connection (drive-thru & inside DMH), Decatur Club, Downtown Cafe, Lincoln Lounge, Richland Community College's Cafe, Bistro Five Thirty Seven (Tuesdays only), Sloan's Calzones, Tacos & Tequila (next to Slumberland)
Click here for more information.
