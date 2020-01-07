URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A marijuana dispensary in central Illinois has suspended their sales of recreational marijuana.
NuMed in Urbana said they have suspended their sales of adult use marijuana on Tuesday, in order to have enough marijuana for medical card holders. The NuMed in Chicago has also suspended recreational sales.
According to NuMed, they don’t expect to see full cultivator production for adult use until March. They say many of businesses didn’t start preparing for recreational use until Gov. JB Pritzker signed the bill into law.
“We just had to make sure there was some kind of structure with how we would prioritize medical patients in accordance with the state,” manager at NuMed Sean Johnson said.
HCI in Springfield said they haven’t sold out and cutting down is just estimated on a day to day basis.
NuMed said they are not sure when they will be able to sell recreational marijuana again. However, you can sign up for alerts by clicking here.
In the first five days of recreational sales over $10.8 million was collected.
By May 1, the state expects to announce up to 75 new dispensary licenses.
More information about early marijuana sales numbers can be found online here.