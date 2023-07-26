DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Local doctors are keeping tabs on multiple viruses circulating in central Illinois.
Summertime is mosquito season and the pesky bugs can carry West Nile virus. Recent batches of mosquitoes have tested positive in Macon and Christian Counties and a bird tested positive in Ford County.
While it's uncommon for symptomatic cases to appear in humans, it is still possible — and some cases can be deadly. There isn't a cure for the virus, but Dr. Ted Clark, chief medical officer at Decatur Memorial Hospital, said there are treatments to help with common symptoms like fever and fatigue.
"There are no vaccines or specific medications for West Nile virus," he said. "There are however supportive measures, fluids, NSAIDs such as ibuprofen or Aleve. Those can help resolve symptoms. Sometimes people do need to be hospitalized for IV fluids and supportive care."
Older adults are at greatest risk of developing the worst symptoms. Mosquito experts recommend everyone wear bug repellant and long sleeves when outdoors — especially at night.
For more information on West Nile virus, click here.
As doctors monitor West Nile, they're also keeping tabs on summer colds. These viruses are now returning to pre-pandemic levels. Dr. Clark said he had not seen any alarming levels in Macon County.
"Generally colds are self-limited," he said. "So the general viruses that we're seeing, they're generally self-limited which means you rest, you drink some water, you take some vitamin C, you take some over the counter pain relievers and generally they resolve in three to four days. You may have some lingering effects like a cough or fatigue, but generally these get better pretty quickly."
Experts add the best way to stop the spread of the cold and other viruses that spread from person to person is proper handwashing and staying home when sick.
