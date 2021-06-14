DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — As temperatures continue to stay hot, heat exhaustion and heat stroke pose major health risks.
While both are serious, stopping heat illness early is critical to a person's health.
Heat exhaustion is the first form of heat-related illness. It's characterized by muscle weakness, nausea/vomiting and profuse sweating. If left untreated, a person can risk running into heat stroke.
"When someone is first noticed to have symptoms of either [heat exhaustion or heat stroke], the right move is to immediately get the cooled down," said Dr. Ryan Jennings, chief medical officer of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital. "That's putting cool towels and blankets on them — wet towels. Put air movement over them so [use] fans. Move them indoors. Move them into air conditioning."
Heat stroke happens when a person's body temperature reaches 103 degrees or higher. That can result in permanent organ damage and even death. Jennings said 20 percent of heat stroke patients die due to the condition. Oftentimes, heat stroke patients stop sweating and have cognitive impairments along with a fast, strong pulse.
Patients should always seek immediate medical treatment for heat stroke and should also seek out a doctor if heat exhaustion last for more than an hour or results in fainting or vomiting.
To learn more about heat exhaustion and heat stroke including symptoms and treatment options: click here.
