SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The dog responsible for the death of 1-year-old A'myrikal Hull in Springfield has been euthanized.
Hull was attacked by the animal on March 7, when she had just turned 1. Responders rushed her to the HSHS St. John's Hospital Emergency Room, where she was pronounced dead at 9:26 p.m.
The dog, a female pocket bully (a pit bull and Patterdale terrier mix), was put down by Sangamon County Animal Control after she was under observation for a while. The dog was euthanized at the request of the owner during the week of March 29, according to Jeff Wilhite of the Sangamon County Department of Public Health.
Hull's family had asked WAND News to share a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses for the child. The page said the following:
"A’myrikal was a precious 1-year-old full of life and just celebrated her first birthday and was all smiles! Unfortunately tragedy hit tonight! And she was attacked by the family pet of 4 years! We are asking for help to plan her funeral and pay for her cremation and services! Please share and pray for this family."
The Sangamon County coroner and the Springfield Police Department are investigating the child's death.
