CHICAGO (WAND) - A donation drive held at the United Center in Chicago is benefiting refugees from Afghanistan.
Team Rubicon, a disaster response organization led by veterans, was involved in the drive, which was from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Donations are helping Afghan families housed at U.S. military bases following the full military evacuation of the country that took place, NBC Chicago reports.
"We’re collecting a variety of items for those families," Jennifer Gist, a Team Rubicon member, told the station. "A lot of them came here off the plane with literally just the clothes on their back and the shoes on their feet. Literally. Nothing."
The drive proved a success, as an estimated 100 people made donations. Enough items were given to fill 120 boxes, and the truck they filled with contributions was "packed to the brim," per organizers.
Team Rubicon has over 150,000 volunteers across the United States.
