SPRINGFIELD, III (WAND) - The Democratic County Chairs’ of the 48th Legislative District Committee voted unanimously to appoint Doris Turner to fill the remainder of the term for State Senator.
On Saturday, February 6th, the 48th Legislative District Committee met to discuss the qualifications of the eight finalists for the State Senator appointment. All eight candidates were highly qualified, and it made for a tough decision for the Committee. In the end, one candidate stood out above all else.
Committee Chair Pam Monetti, Chair of the Macoupin County Democratic Party, says
"I am proud of the work that the 48th Legislative District Committee has done in selecting Doris Turner for the appointment. From the start, we wanted to make sure that this was an open and transparent process. We wanted to make sure that the candidate we selected would share our values and commitment to our communities. We wanted to find someone who would be a bold fighter for the families in the 48th District. We know we found that in Doris Turner.”
The newly appointed State Senator Doris Turner is "thankful to receive the support and appointment of the County Chairs’ in the 48th District." Turner says,
"This is an honor of a lifetime and not something that I will take for granted. We are facing a difficult road ahead as our state rebuilds from the devastation of COVID-19. The gravity of this will weigh on me every day as I work to get our kids back in school and our businesses reopen. From Bunker Hill to Decatur and everywhere in between, it’s time to roll up our sleeves and get to work.”
The eight finalists for the 48th State Senate Appointment include:
- Lisa Badger, Springfield Park Board Member
- Shad Edwards, retired Illinois State Police
- Frank McNeil, former Springfield Alderman
- Doris Turner, Springfield Ward 3 Alderwoman
- Roberta Vojas, Macoupin County Board Member
- Ruth Waller, Macon County State's Attorney's office
- Chase Wilhelm, previous candidate for State Representative (IL 95th)
- Julie Moore Wolfe, Mayor of Decatur
