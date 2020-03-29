ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in a Champaign County homicide investigation.
Two women were found shot in St. Joseph Township, leading to the arrest of 28-year-old Jonathon Perry, who sheriff's deputies placed under arrest.
Perry was transported to the Champaign County Correctional Center and booked on murder charges.
Deputies tell WAND News they were dispatched to a home at 4:15 a.m. Sunday to check the welfare of the residents. The caller said Jonathon Perry made comments that made them believe the residents had been injured or killed.
When deputies arrived they say they found two female victims deceased from gunshot wounds.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the women as Kimberly Coyne, 54, and Blair Coyne, 24.
Champaign County sheriff's Lt. Curt Apperson said Kimberly Coyne and Perry were dating. Police say Blair is her daughter.
This is a developing story. Stay with WAND News for the latest.