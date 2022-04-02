MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two women are dead and a the possible suspect is in custody, according to Madison County Sheriff's Office.
In a release provided to WAND News by KSDK an NBC affiliate, on Saturday at 10:26 a.m., the Madison County Sheriff's Office and Collinsville Police were dispatched to a house in the 1000 block of McDonough Lake Road in reference to a 911 call where it sounded like a possible disturbance, according to the sheriff's office.
When law enforcement arrived, they found 2 women dead outside of the home. Both appeared to be victims of a possible homicide, according to law enforcement.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office determined the suspect had fled the scene.
A possible suspect was later identified and a regional broadcast was made to help locate them. According to the sheriff's office, later Saturday afternoon the suspect was observed by the Illinois State Police at a location several miles north of Madison County. He was taken into custody.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is not releasing any further details.
