(WAND) - Looking for something delicious to bake during the COVID-19 pandemic? Now you can bake up the DoubleTree by Hilton's famous chocolate chip cookies at home.
The hotel revealed the recipe for the first time so people can get the famous amenity in the comfort of their own homes.
The cookie recipe was created in 1986 as a VIP treat. They are now offered at check-in to all hotel guests. According to a statement from Hilton, more than 30 million DoubleTree cookies are consumed every year, and the cookie had the honor of being the first to be baked in orbit at the International Space Station. There are many copycat recipes out there, but until now no one has known the hotel's secret to the perfect chocolate chip cookie.
“We know this is an anxious time for everyone,” Shawn McAteer, senior vice president and global head of DoubleTree said in a statement. “A warm chocolate chip cookie can’t solve everything, but it can bring a moment of comfort and happiness.
One of the most surprising ingredients is the splash of lemon juice.
The recipe makes about 26 cookies and the dough can be frozen.
DoubleTree Signature Cookie Recipe
INGREDIENTS (Makes 26 cookies)
- ½ pound butter, softened (2 sticks)
- ¾ cup + 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- ¾ cup packed light brown sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 ¼ teaspoons vanilla extract
- ¼ teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 2 ¼ cups flour
- 1/2 cup rolled oats
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Pinch cinnamon
- 2 2/3 cups Nestle Tollhouse semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 3/4 cups chopped walnuts
Directions:
- Cream butter, sugar and brown sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer on medium speed for about 2 minutes.
- Add eggs, vanilla and lemon juice, blending with mixer on low speed for 30 seconds, then medium speed for about 2 minutes, or until light and fluffy, scraping down bowl.
- With mixer on low speed, add flour, oats, baking soda, salt and cinnamon, blending for about 45 seconds. Don’t overmix.
- Remove bowl from mixer and stir in chocolate chips and walnuts.
- Portion dough with a scoop (about 3 tablespoons) onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper about 2 inches apart.
- Preheat oven to 300°F. Bake for 20 to 23 minutes, or until edges are golden brown and center is still soft.
- Remove from oven and cool on baking sheet for about 1 hour.
- Cook’s note: You can freeze the unbaked cookies, and there’s no need to thaw. Preheat oven to 300°F and place frozen cookies on parchment paper-lined baking sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake until edges are golden brown and center is still soft.
Official Recipe: The Signature DoubleTree Chocolate Chip Cookie from Hilton Newsroom on Vimeo.