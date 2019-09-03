DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds of people attended an all-day domestic violence symposium at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel on Tuesday.
The aim of the event, which was called "Journey to Justice," was to educate attendees on domestic violence, promote services that are available to survivors of domestic violence, and improve the prosecution of perpetrators of domestic violence.
The guest speakers included Mark Wynn, a retired lieutenant from the Nashville Metro Police Department, who said the community has a role in protecting domestic violence victims.
“The question is, for the community, what are you prepared to do for her, when she leaves?" Wynn said. "Do you have a shelter? Can she get a protective order? If he’s in jail, can he get a high bond? Is he successfully gonna be prosecuted for all the things that he’s done to her?"
Another guest speaker was Kit Gruelle, a domestic violence survivor who is now an advocate for battered women and their children.
“I want (attendees) to understand how complicated and dangerous it is for women to speak up and step up," Gruelle said."And that every time they see or hear something, or someone discloses to them that they’re a victim of domestic abuse, that rather than judge that person, they should help them get connected to resources.”
