CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Thousands of students are moving in this week at the University of Illinois, and downtown business' are looking forward to the increase in traffic.
As you walk down Green Street in Champaign, you can clearly see the difference from earlier this Summer. There are many more cars driving, and even more people walking the streets.
Inside of Gameday Spirit, manager Cory Shumard says they enjoy the increase of business.
“I’m hiring for a reason. We’re trying to keep up with everything, trying to keep a lot of inventory out for everybody to look over and it’s a fun week.”
Many other shops around downtown are preparing for the week as well.
Local favorite, Caffe Paradiso explains how the business has been nonstop for a few days now.
“For the last five or so days since Sunday, we’ve been really really busy just from open to close we’ve been packed.”
Employees added, you should expect traffic to slow down around next week, being that classes begin on Monday.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.