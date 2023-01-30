SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - After a century of hard work and giving back to the community, the Downtown Springfield Kiwanis Club celebrated 100 years of service.
The Downtown Springfield Kiwanis are known for their work with children in the community.
“Downtown Kiwanis is dedicated to serving kids here in Central Illinois. We do that one child at a time,and we do it through a variety of programs and events,” says President Dave Newton.
Newton is excited to give back to children in Central Illinois by hosting an event free of charge at the Salvation Army.
"We want them to enjoy bounce houses, enjoy the food, enjoy the free books. The boxes from Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and just not have to worry about the expenses and that’s really why we wanted to throw this event,” said Newton.
Also at the celebration was the Kiwanis Reading Corner. The activity let children choose a book to read or name a few of their favorite states on the map
“These reading corners provide that access to children, and it really just promotes literacy and we’re hoping that it’s going to help make the community a better place,” said volunteer, Amanda Brown.
For more information on the Kiwanis Club, click here.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.