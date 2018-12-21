DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man is being honored with the Life Saving Award after saving two children from a rolled over vehicle.
On December 21, 2018, Chief Getz presented Officer Alex Amaya with the Life Saving Award. The Lifesaving Award is given to department personnel who, by their immediate actions, saved or prolonged the life of another.
Officer Amaya received this award for the following actions:
When police arrived at the scene, they found that an SUV had left the roadway and into a grassy area surrounding Lake Decatur. The SUV eventually overturned and became submerged into the lake. Police then discovered that three people has been trapped in the submerged vehicle.
Two citizens who saw the accident helped Decatur police and firefighters with the rescue.
Officer Amaya disregarded his safety and health to enter the water which was at or above waist level in areas throughout the water.
Multiple agencies provided rescue efforts that helped to rescue the three people trapped, which included a 21-year-old male and two children ages 8 and 11.
The 21 year-old Dillon Astramsky sustained life-threatening injuries and eventually died at the hospital.
From Chief Getz: Although this was a very tragic event, without the bravery and selflessness of Officer Amaya: this incident would have been much more tragic. His actions undoubtedly helped save the lives of two children who will forever remember his actions on that day on Nov. 30, 2018.